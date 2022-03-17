DUBLIN, IRELAND (WETM) – One local school represented the Twin Tiers in a big way on Thursday, performing in Ireland for a Saint Patrick’s Day parade, resulting in a shoutout to Corning, Inc., as well.

The Corning-Painted Post High School Marching Band traveled to Ireland on March 12 in two separate teams. In the days leading up to the March 17 parade, the students visited various locations in and around Dublin, including St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Trinity College, the Glenalough Monastery, and the Cliffs of Moher, according to the band’s itinerary.

The band then performed in Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in their signature black and gold uniforms. Two hours into the parade, the students made their way to the forefront. A full recording of the parade can be found on the Tourism Ireland Facebook page.

“They’re very see-through, do you know that?” one of the announcers joked in reference to Corning, Inc.’s glasswork.

The announcers then jokingly got confused over the school’s colors, unsure of whether the students were wearing gold and black or green and black. “Everything’s green to us now!” one announcer said.

“Well they’re looking smashing anyway,” said the other.

The students are scheduled to return to the Southern Tier overnight March 18 into March 19.

Congratulations to all the students who represented the Corning-Painted Post Area School District!