Corning Police chase goes into Big Flats Community Park

UPDATE (2:00 PM)- The scene has cleared at Big Flats Community Park and no further information has been communicated at this time.

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Police are currently involved in a vehicle pursuit that has carried into Chemung County.

An 18 News viewer reported around 11:50 a.m. that there was a large police presence at Big Flats Community Park. The vehicle involved is believed to be a dark Dodge sports car and Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene.

18 News is en route to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

