Corning, N.Y. (WETM) – With summer activities in full swing, the City of Corning has plans to renovate its pools at Stewart Park and Denison Park.

An engineer has been hired and took a look at the damages last week. We are not entirely sure exactly what repairs need to be done or how much it will cost. They will likely be on the concrete surrounding the pools. The city is hopeful that they will be under contract with the engineer in the coming days. Even with the glaring issues with these pools, people still came out in droves on opening day.

“We actually just opened the Stewart Park location, so the pool we’re at here today…yesterday. I would say without looking at the numbers. I was up here, I would guesstimate probably 60 to 65 individuals we had. And that was about a half hour after we opened at one. So, highly used. I know we have a larger group coming in today. I would anticipate, you know, it would probably continue to be very popular this summer.” said Recreation Director Alex Hamilton.

For the rest of the week, the Stewart Park pool will be open from 1-6pm. Moving forward, those hours will change. For more information, visit https://www.cityofcorning.com/parksrecreation.