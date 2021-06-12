Corning Pride holds car pride parade

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jun 12., Corning Pride held a car pride parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ members in our community.

After being canceled last year, the parade was back with many people in attendance.

Vehicles lined up at 1:30 p.m. on West William Street in Corning ready to drive around the downtown area. Each car was decked out with signs, flags, balloons, and more.

Sarah Blagg, co-founder of Corning Pride, said the event was done as a sign of solidarity for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“We really want people to feel seen within their community,” said Blagg. “By that I mean the community of Corning, but also the LGBTQ community. We want young people to know that there are queer adults in this community who are successful and happy.”

Blagg explained that queer youth face a lot of discrimination. They also have very high suicide rates.

“We want them to know that they are supported and celebrated,” said Blagg. “We want anyone who identifies as LGBTQ in the Southern Tier to feel loved, seen, and heard.”