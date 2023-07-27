CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Last week, Corning Incorporated Chairman and CEO Wendell P. Weeks spoke to Corning’s 2023 summer intern class on National Intern Day.

According to Corning Incorporated, this annual event marked the halfway point of Corning’s summer intern program. All 212 of the interns were in attendance, either in-person or virtually, from locations across the world.

In his address, Weeks emphasized Corning’s long-term evolution and growth, including the company’s innovative mindset, and the creativity of Corning employees who constantly adapt and thrive in the face of rapid global change.

As he reflected on his 40 years at Corning, and nearly 20 as Chairman and CEO, Weeks said “I am inspired by the opportunities I see for us to pursue an ever-deepening, positive impact on the world. I truly believe the most exciting chapter in our story lies ahead. As you conclude your internship and prepare for wherever life takes you next, I hope each of you walks away from your time here with a little newfound wisdom and perspective.”

The interns for this summer represent 104 different colleges and universities with nearly 70% pursuing STEM degrees. They are working from numerous Corning locations throughout the U.S., almost half being in the Corning Valley region.

“I think it’s really impactful that a company like Corning allows its interns to connect with senior leaders and hear their stories and how they got there. It makes an intern feel very connected, and wanted, and included,” said Solenne Becker, an enterprise risk management intern and junior at New York University.

The event ended with a Q&A session and meet-and-greet with Weeks and Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive and Solar, Hal Nelson.