Corning Salvation Army family thrift store closing due to financial hardships

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Salvation Army Family Thrift Story is closing after serving the community for over 20 years. The store is located at 328 Park Avenue in Corning.

“The decision to close the store was not made lightly,” says Major Leo Lloyd who oversees The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store in Corning, “but after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice.”

The first priority of the store was to raise funds to offer rehabilitation programs to people in need at no cost but with the current economic struggles due largely because of the Coronavirus Pandemic has made this mission impossible.

Even though the Corning location is closing down, The Salvation Army ensures that assistance for financial struggles and a variety of other life issues will continue to be available through their office in Binghamton and through other area stores such as Ithaca, Horseheads, Endicott, Waverly, Oneonta, and Cortland.

The store worked with The Salvation Army’s social services office, providing furniture and bargain goods to families in need through a cooperative voucher system. With the store closure, the Salvation Army located on Denison Parkway will work to fill that void.

Efforts are being made for all current employees of the store to be reassigned to open positions at other Salvation Army locations.