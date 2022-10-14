CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Crystal City held a ceremony Friday afternoon to swear in members of the city’s fire department and police department, topping it off with the swearing-in of Corning’s newest police chief.

Kenzie Spaulding was sworn in by Corning’s Mayor, William M. Boland Jr., in front of a full crowd at the Corning Civic Center Ice Rink in Downtown Corning, at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

“I have to say I am blessed and very lucky to have such an outpouring of support from coworkers to my friend and family and people that have been with me every step of the way,” Chief Spaulding said after being asked about the ceremony.

Chief Spaulding has worked her way through the ranks of the Corning Police Department through her 22 years of service, starting off as a dispatcher, becoming an officer, then a sergeant, lieutenant, and now chief.

Kenzie Spaulding is the wife of former Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding and becomes Corning’s first female police chief.

The ceremony was not only about Spaulding but had multiple new officers join the force while other officers received promotions.