CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Hundreds of people flooded Market Street in Corning on Sunday to celebrate the last day of GlassFest on Memorial Day weekend.

Dozens of vendors lined the street to show off all kinds of unique creations. There was bound to be something for everyone, from pottery to clothing, jewelry, paintings, and of course, plenty of food.

The stage at Centerway Square was packed with live performances of music, dance, and much more. While just down the street was an acrobatic K9 performance by the marvelous mutts.

18 News was able to speak to multiple vendors on Sunday, some local while others came from hours away just to take part in GlassFest.

The community was something pointed out by vendors as being very supportive of small/local businesses.

Many vendors have been coming to GlassFest for years and taking part, while 18 News spoke with one vendor that said it was her first time here at GlassFest.

“I am super excited about being here for the first time,” said Joan Cofield-Bridges, “I actually got accepted [to be a vendor] a couple of years ago, but with the pandemic, it was canceled,” she said.

Cofield-Bridges specializes in glass painting, specifically glass dishware. Displayed under her tent were various wine glasses, pitchers, salt and pepper shakers, and more, all hand-painted with bright colorful flowers. She had said she loves nature and its many beauties and thought nature-themed glassware was fitting to bring with summer right around the corner.

After having to change things up the past few years due to the pandemic, many of the vendors were excited to be back and excited to be back next year.