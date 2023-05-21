CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Gaffer District will be kicking off GlassFest this Thursday.

GlassFest is an annual festival that celebrates glassmaking in Corning. The festival hosts live music, food vendors, art vendors, glass exhibits, and more. This year, GlassFest will start on Thursday, May 25 and end on Sunday, May 28. Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the festivities on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

This festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with a ribbon cutting at the Corning Museum of Glass. Following the ribbon cutting, guests can attend the museum’s 2300 Degrees event for free from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event will feature a glass-making demonstration inspired by the museum’s current ancient glass workshop exhibition. There will also be live music, food, and drinks.

On Friday, the festivities will last all day. Centerway Square will host live glass blowing demonstrations from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. and a National Poppy Day ceremony at 12 p.m. Vendors will line Market Street from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. At 4 p.m., there will be a free guided art tour and a sister cities agreement signing between Corning and San Giovanni at the Gaffer Statue. Live musical performances will be from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday will start at 8 a.m. with the Wineglass 8K at Corning High School. Centerway Square’s live glass blowing, street vending, and live music will all start at 11 a.m. Guided art tours will be at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. Street vendors will close down at 7 p.m., and live glass blowing will end at 8 p.m. Live music will stop for the night just in time for fireworks over the Chemung River at 9:45 p.m.

On Sunday, Market Street will host street vendors from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Centerway Square’s live glass blowing will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be two final guided art tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The festival will feature live music from 12:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m., with a break from 2:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. for a Memorial Day salute.

For a full list of everything GlassFest has to offer (including a more extensive lineup), you can visit the festival’s Facebook event or this webpage.