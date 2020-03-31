Coronavirus leads to an increase in pet adoption

Breaking News
Cases of COVID-19 increase in the Northern Tier
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local animal shelters are urging people to adopt a furry friend and continue to promote pet safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chemung County SPCA waived their fees for pet adoptions a few weeks ago, emptying the animal shelter.

They currently only have five cats available for adoption.

The Chemung County SPCA is still open during regular business hours, but only by appointment.

“We’ve seen an increase in just support from the community which I think is great,” said Arynn Brucie, the community engagement manager of the Chemung County SPCA.

“We’re continuing to take animals in. We’re just asking the public to consider if they do need to surrender an animal to ask themselves if it’s an emergency” said Brucie.

The Chemung County SPCA is also providing a pet food pantry to people who may be going through financial hardships.

Additionally, the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter is in the process of providing forever homes for these cats and dogs.

For more information on how you can adopt a pet, contact the Chemung County SPCA and the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter.

