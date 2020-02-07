Coronavirus scams on the rise

UNITED STATES (WETM)- The coronavirus has alarm bells ringing and scammers are hoping they’ll be able to gain access to personal data as people search for information on the illness.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about emails and websites promoting tips and helpful products. They are actually looking to steal private data.

If you get anything unusual, don’t open it and delete it immediately.

Also make sure to ignore online offers for vaccinations.

Another tip is to make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is up to date.

Experts say that hackers are tapping into the fear and urgency linked to global issues or natural disasters. They use these events as bait to target people.