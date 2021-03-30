Coronavirus vaccine eligibility expanding to 30+ today

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing Monday all New Yorkers age 16+ will be eligible to schedule and receive covid-19 vaccinations. starting April 6th.

“Widening that eligibility will increase demand for vaccine for quite some time, obviously that’s what we’re hoping for. it’s certainly a welcome change every time eligibility expands,” said Angela Murray, BSN, RN, Senior Director Quality Management/Performance Improvement at Arnot Health.

“Arnot Health is fast approaching 23,000 COVID vaccines administered and anytime that we have vaccine allocation we do focus on equity with our distribution efforts and making sure that the underserved and the highest risk are still focused on,” said Murray.

Today adults 30 and up are vaccine eligible and local county officials are saying they believe they can keep up with the demand.

“I don’t think we’re going to have to deal with an issue that we don’t have enough vaccine or enough appointments to vaccinate folks who want to be vaccinated,” said Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

According to a USA Today Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, new coronavirus cases increased 64% in New York last week.

A possible 4th surge looming may be encouraging to some to get vaccinated.

“This comes at a time when in Steuben County we’re seeing increased cases over the last 10 days. We’re fighting a time battle between increased cases and the number of vaccines that we can get out and that’s something that I think we can win,” said Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler.

President Joe Biden saying 90% of all U.S. adults will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine by April 19th, supporting his promise to beat the covid-19 pandemic.

Counties and local hospitals continuing their vaccination efforts by holding vaccination clinics throughout this week and next week.