Coroner releases cause of death for Elmira Correctional Facility inmate

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman tells 18 News that 39-year-old Isaac Rodriguez Quinones died from hypovolemic shock (severe blood loss) after the carotid artery was severed in his neck at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

Quinones, an inmate at the facility, died at Robert Packer Hospital after he was stabbed on August 11 during a fight with several inmates.

Quinones was serving 8-years 6-months plus five years post-release supervision at Elmira Correctional Facility after being convicted of two counts of burglary in the 2nd degree, three counts of burglary in the 3rd degree, and promotion of prison contraband in the 1st degree for crimes committed in Nassau County.

Quinones’ death is under review by the State Commission of Correction, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.