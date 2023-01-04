ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday.

According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week.

On December 29, 2022, an officer at Elmira Correctional Facility was struck in the face multiple times by an inmate who initially spat on the officer from inside his cell.

Officers attempted to detain the individual and escort them to a special housing unit. Before they could do so, the individual turned around, after being instructed to face the cell wall, and struck the officer once they entered the cell.

The inmate was brought to the ground and put under control, where handcuffs were then applied and he was escorted to the special housing unit pending disciplinary charges.

The officer was treated initially by medical staff at the facility before being transferred to Arnot Ogden Medical Center for treatment of right eye swelling.

The second incident occurred at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, N.Y. in Seneca County, back on December 30, 2022.

An officer had been exposed to a significant amount of blood from an inmate following a fight involving two inmates.

The inmates had to be physically broken up from the fight, resulting in the officer being in contact with the blood.

The officer was transported to Geneva Hospital for the exposure and did not return to duty.

Officials from NYSCOPBA say that 2022 will go down as the most violent year on record in terms of inmate on staff, and inmate on inmate, assaults.

Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA’s Western Region Vice President, continued to call for the repeal of the HALT Act.

“They(Elected Officials) can begin by immediately repealing or amending the HALT Act,” Gold said, “which single handily contributed to the rise in Violence,” he said. “If they cannot accomplish that, then we will have two more years of extreme violence,” he said.