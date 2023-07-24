HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Big Flats man has been arrested after police say he stole a person’s phone following a road rage incident on Interstate 86.

According to New York State Police, 40-year-old Gregory P. Stachowski was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, a class E felony, and Official Misconduct, a class A misdemeanor.

Stachowski’s arrest stems from a complaint that came in on Friday, July 21, at around 6:50 a.m. from a person who claimed Stachowski stole their phone after a road rage incident on the highway.

An investigation into the matter was conducted with the arrest of Stachowski. As part of the investigation, it was learned that Stachowski is employed by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision where he is currently the Deputy Superintendent of Auburn Correctional Facility.

Police say that Stachowski was transported to State Police Horseheads for processing and was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Horseheads Court on August 1, 2023.