HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The corrections officer who was arrested after being suspected of stealing a man’s phone after a road rage incident on July 21 has been suspended, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Gregory P. Stachowski II has been suspended without pay by DOCCS on Tuesday, July 25, according to Thomas Mailey, DOCCS’s Director of Public Information.

Mailey told 18 News that Stachowski was demoted on Friday, July 21, the day of the arrest and that he was demoted from his position as Deputy Superintendent for Security at Auburn Correctional Facility to Captain at Wende Correctional Facility.

Mailey said that the investigation is still ongoing into the incident.

On Monday, July 24, it was learned that Stachowski was arrested on July 21 by New York State Police after the reports of the theft of a cell phone.

Stachowski was arrested on the charges of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, a class E Felony, and Official Misconduct, a class A misdemeanor.

Stachowski is expected to appear at the Town of Horseheads Court on Aug. 1.