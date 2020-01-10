Counterfeit and cold hard cash, what’s the difference?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Do you know the difference between counterfeit bills and cold hard cash?

Dan Cardi, the security investigator at Community Bank in Elmira, gives pointers on what to look out for.

The main thing he stresses is the feel of the cash. If it feels like paper – it’s fake. Real cash should be almost linen-like.

Also, you can put a bill up to the light to find the watermark. The face of the bill should reappear somewhere on the bill. This is impossible to recreate with a printer that could be used to print counterfeit money.

Another feature of new bills is that they have color shifting ink. The number at the corner of the bill will change from green, gold, to even black when shifted under lights.

Cardi gives some advice on what to do if you find yourself with a counterfeit bill.

“Don’t try to pass it,” says Cardi. “Come to the bank, any bank.”

To find those in charge of circulating counterfeit bills, banks will send the fake money to the Secret Service.

A key piece of advice he has for individuals and businesses is to look out for old $100 bills and to watch out for previous fake pen markings.