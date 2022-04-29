ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new report is shedding light on how the Twin Tiers compare to the rest of New York State and Pennsylvania in regards to residents physical and financial well-being.

The “2022 County Health Rankings Report” explores things that contribute to how well and how long those in counties across the country live. It analyzes everything from living wage vs. median wage, the gender pay gap and the cost of childcare.

“Let’s think about median wages, which is the average wage that people are making in a community or in a region,” Kelly Dodd from ‘211 New York’ said. “Living wage is how much it costs to support a household of three.”

The report shows discrepancies across Pennsylvania and New York in terms of median wages versus living wages.

The cost of childcare in the Twin Tiers is also higher than average compared to other parts of the state and the country as a whole.

“We know that in several of these counties, there’s childcare shortages or childcare deserts where it would be difficult for a working family with young children to find care,” Kristen Rotz, President of United Way of Pennsylvania, said.

The Northern Tier is also struggling with the gender pay gap more-so than surrounding counties.

“If you look at the gender pay gap and relate it to childcare, I think you’re highlighting two issues that definitely intersect,” Dodd said.

Chemung County said it is now using the report to look at the issues and create a starting point for change.

“I think what we need to do as a community is do some tailored approaches and move money into particular areas where it could have the highest benefit,” Chemung County Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti said.