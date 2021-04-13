Court documents: Car involved in shooting of 11-month-old baby belongs to 23-year-old man arrested

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Court documents obtained by NewsChannel 9 Tuesday claim the car used in the shooting that led to the death of an 11-month-old baby belongs to the 23-year-old man arrested late Monday.

23-year-old Chavez Ocasio appeared in Syracuse City Court Tuesday morning, where he was formally charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a weapon, and a parole violation.

Sunday night, 11-month-old Dior Harris was killed and two other girls were hurt by gunfire aimed into the back windows of a car.

Police say the shooting came from someone inside a car passing in the opposite direction on Grant Avenue behind Bellevue Elementary School.

Citing surveillance video, court documents claim the car used in the shooting is registered to Ocasio.

At least five shots were fired from the driver’s side of that vehicle, according to court documents. The bullets were from an illegally owned gun, prosecutors argue.

The current complaint does not explicitly accuse Ocasio of pulling the trigger.

Ocasio is also accused of restoring his iPhone to factory settings, which deletes possible photo and communication evidence while sitting in an interview room at Syracuse Police Headquarters.

In court, no bail amount was set for Ocasio.

According to state parole records, Ocasio spent just shy of four years in state prison for a burglary conviction and was let out with the requirement of parole supervision.