COVID-19 clinics for this week

(WETM) — If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, there are many appointments available for this week across Chemung, Steuben, Bradford, and Tioga County.

Chemung County

This week there are 3 Moderna and 1 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics with availabilities:

Steuben County

There is one Moderna vaccine clinic at the Corning Painted-Post High School Gym at 201 Cantigney Street in Corning on Apr. 7.

Bradford and Tioga County:

Guthrie Health is also offering clinics in Sayre and Wellsboro. For the full list you can click here.