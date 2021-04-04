COVID-19 clinics for this week

(WETM) — If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, there are many appointments available for this week across Chemung, Steuben, Bradford, and Tioga County.
Chemung County
This week there are 3 Moderna and 1 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics with availabilities:
Steuben County
There is one Moderna vaccine clinic at the Corning Painted-Post High School Gym at 201 Cantigney Street in Corning on Apr. 7.
Bradford and Tioga County:
Guthrie Health is also offering clinics in Sayre and Wellsboro. For the full list you can click here.