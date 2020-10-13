COVID-19 cluster identified at The Way Center Church, according to Chemung County Executive

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A cluster of COVID-19 cases have been linked back to The Way Center Church in Elmira Heights, according to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss.

The county did not say how many cases are directly linked to the church, but says anyone who visited the church between Sept. 25 and Oct. 8 monitor for symptoms and that a rapid testing event is being planned.

Events held at the church during that time include services, a women’s group meeting, and a food donation event, which is considered “very low-risk.”

Those who attended those events are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and self-quarantine.

On Oct. 8 the church shared pictures of their food giveaway with volunteers wearing masks.

County Executive Moss says that additional details regarding The Way Center will be released “in the very near future.”

On Tuesday Chemung County reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 with 115 active cases.