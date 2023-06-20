ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An expansion to the Chemung County COVID-19 Dashboard is coming to community members in the coming days.

The dashboard has been used to track and report information about COVID-19 for the past few years, along with other public health topics.

New information will be added to the dashboard starting June 26, including communicable diseases like sexually transmitted infections, tick-borne diseases, and foodborne illnesses.

Health Department programs will be added to the dashboard to include things like lead poisoning prevention programs and different public health clinics.

To get access to the dashboard, simply go to the county’s website and perform the following steps: