COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in the United States

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Friday, researchers announced that COVID-19 ranked as the leading cause of death in the United States this week.

This is according to researchers at the University of Washington who announced their findings on Friday.

The researchers say that the number of COVID-19 deaths within the last week – 11,820 – moved it to the top of the list.

Ischemic heart disease followed behind in second – with 10,724 deaths.

For the year, researchers project covid-19 to end up in second place behind Ischemic heart disease.

According to NBC News data, the U.S. recorded 2,802 virus-related deaths on Thursday and over 279,000 since the pandemic began.

