COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to New Yorkers 30+ Tuesday, universal eligibility begins April 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined expansions to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, March 30 at 8 a.m. all New Yorkers 30 years and older will be eligible for a vaccine.

Beginning April 6, universal eligibility will go into effect for all New Yorkers 16 years and older.

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID. Beginning March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6, well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance, and follow all safety guidelines.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks.

New York has administered 9,056,970 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and 16.8 percent of New York residents are fully vaccinated.