COVID surge forces Trumansburg School District to go virtual Friday

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Trumansburg Central School District announced late Thursday its schools are going virtual Friday due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The district released the following details tonight.

Good evening, Today, December 16, 2021, has proven to be an extremely challenging day for our district. With the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County, we too are experiencing more cases with significantly more individuals placed in quarantine.

Today, we report three new positives at the high school, with an additional seven with symptoms awaiting test results. Twenty students at the high school level have been impacted just today. Additionally, the elementary reports two more positive cases with a total of 37 individuals in quarantine between yesterday and today. We anticipate more positive cases from those placed in quarantine in the coming days. We have one adult positive at the middle school and one middle school student positive. We have one bus driver in quarantine.

District-wide, we are experiencing a shortage in coverage to ensure safe instructional spaces. With that said, our administrative team has made the difficult decision to be remote Friday, December 17, 2021. Athletics will also be canceled for 12/17. Only those students attending GST BOCES, Smith School, and Private schools will participate in in-person tomorrow. Students in grades Pre-K-6 will follow a modified schedule; please look for links and additional communication from your teachers in the a.m.

Students in grades 7-12 should check their Brightspace platform and follow their regular school day schedule from home. We will continue to monitor the numbers and impact. We will decide on Sunday no later than noon to inform families of the expectations for next week (unless we have information to make that decision sooner). We apologize in advance for the inconvenience this has on our families and staff.

Kindly, Kimberly Bell Superintendent of Schools