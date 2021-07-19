CPP seeks to fill board seat vacancy

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Corning‐Painted Post Area School District Board of Education is seeking to fill a vacancy on its board.

After serving ten years on the Corning‐Painted Post Area School District Board of

Education, and many prior years as a volunteer in the school district on PTA Council and

numerous district committees, Board Vice President Victoria Zingler told the Board it was time

for her to move forward in a new direction and focus on family and travel opportunities. In

submitting her official resignation at the June 16th Board of Education Meeting, she said, “It was

an incredibly difficult decision to make and I am grateful for the time I had working with the

Board and district. I am proud of all we have accomplished on behalf of the students. It was truly

an honor to serve my community.”

Board President Dr. Dale Wexell thanked Ms. Zingler for her service, and will officially recognize

her at the August 4th Board of Education meeting. He said, “Victoria was a key element to our

success the past decade. Her passion and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.”

Dr. Wexell said, “With the announcement that we now have a vacancy, it is the desire of the

Board of Education to make an appointment for this seat and return to a nine-member Board of

Education. In a discussion at our Board workshop this month, it was determined we will reach

out to the community to fill this position. I am asking that anyone who is interested in serving

on the Board of Education and legally qualifies for a Board seat, please send the Board of

Education a one-page letter of interest to our District Clerk, Karen Dutcher, by July 30, 2021.”

The successful applicant will be appointed to serve until June 30, 2022. The seat will be up for

election on May 17, 2022, to complete the one year remaining on the original term, which runs

through 2023. In the May 17, 2022 election, there will be three, 3‐year regular terms and the

remaining one‐year term for a total of four open seats up for election. The three candidates

with the highest number of votes will fill the three, 3‐year terms through 2025 and the candidate

with the fourth-highest number of votes will fill the one‐year term through 2023.



To be a member of the Board of Education a candidate must be:

> At least 18 years of age

> A citizen of the United States

> A resident of the School District for at least one year.

The Board will review the letters and determine candidates for interviews by the Board. It is the

Board’s goal is to announce the new appointment at the August 25, 2021 Board of Education

Meeting.



Send a letter of interest to Karen Dutcher, District Clerk

kdutcher@cppmail.com

Karen Dutcher

District Clerk

165 Charles. St.

Painted Post, NY 14870

Letters must be received by July 30, 2021. If you have any questions please call Karen Dutcher,

District Clerk, 936‐3704 ext. 1001.

