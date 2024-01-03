WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Hamilton-Gibson Productions and Pop’s Culture Shoppe will be presenting a magic wand crafting event for those looking to delve into the world of wizardry next weekend in Wellsboro.

The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro. Anyone ages six and up is welcome to come and craft a wand at the event, with a wide variety of materials available to choose from for customization.

While you’re crafting your wand, one of the Harry Potter movies will be playing in the room to get your creativity flowing. Butterbeer, a classic drink from the movies, will be served as well for $3 per cup.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 a person, but to secure your spot ahead of time, you can preregister online or over the phone by calling 570-724-2079 by Friday, Jan. 5.