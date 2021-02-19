CraftFarm, growing a handmade natural soap & skincare business in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Over the Main Street Bridge lies a tinny little shop on the Southside of the City of Elmira. Once you enter — you feel transported into a tropical oasis.

Allison Duncan, the owner of CraftFarm located at 228 South Main Street, has been making soap for 5-years now. What started as a winter hobby quickly turned into a small business.

Duncan brought the art of soapmaking to Elmira back in October of 2020. She’s transformed the location, creating a warm, and inviting atmosphere. The shop serves as both production, and retail space, allowing Duncan to expand her natural soap, and skincare line.

“My biggest thing is, my soap is all-natural,” said Duncan. “I don’t use any palm oil which is in a lot of soap, and skincare products. I load it with oils that are amazing for your skin. I think one thing that sets my soap apart is my colorants, scents, and fragrances all come from natural essential oils or natural clays.”

The shop is open to the public Saturdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., or by appointment. You can also purchase online, and have your order shipped to you. With COIVD-19, private shopping, along with curbside pick-up is available during the week by appointment.

To learn more about CraftFarm, and its’ products CLICK HERE.