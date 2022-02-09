Crash closes road in Orwell Township; no word on injuries

A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ORWELL TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County crash has closed traffic on one road in Orwell Township Wednesday morning.

CC Allis Road (Route 1010) is closed between Bass Wood Swail Road and Lent Road due to a vehicle crash in Orwell. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said a detour is in place using Route 467.

And CC Allis Road is expected to be closed for several hours, and drivers should expect delays.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.