Crash in Elmira sends bicyclist to local hospital

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A bicyclist was sent to the hospital Tuesday night after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Elmira. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Avenue and E. 5th Street.

Our reporter on the scene said the bicyclist was being treated in an ambulance. Officers put the damaged bicycle in the back of a police vehicle. Our team did not see any other damaged vehicle on the scene.

Police and fire crews had area streets blocked off. They are back open. The crash is under investigation. We are awaiting more information from the police.