Crews battle large fire in Lawrenceville, PA

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

LAWRENCEVILLE, P.a. (WETM) – At least eight different fire departments responded to a large structure fire in Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

According to officials on scene, the call came in around 7 p.m. Crews responded to a mobile home on Upper Somers Lane shortly after. Our reporter on scene said the home appeared to be a total loss.

Fire officials also said that no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown. This is a developing story, stay with 18 News both on air and online for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now