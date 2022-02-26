Crews battle large fire in Lawrenceville, PA

LAWRENCEVILLE, P.a. (WETM) – At least eight different fire departments responded to a large structure fire in Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

According to officials on scene, the call came in around 7 p.m. Crews responded to a mobile home on Upper Somers Lane shortly after. Our reporter on scene said the home appeared to be a total loss.

Fire officials also said that no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown. This is a developing story, stay with 18 News both on air and online for the latest updates.