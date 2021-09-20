No injuries after crews respond to fire in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A child and an adult are safe after crews responded to a structure fire in Elmira Heights.

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, the Elmira Heights Fire Department and Elmira Heights Police responded to the area of Oakwood Avenue and West Eleventh Street.

A reporter who spoke with officials on the scene said it was a minor fire in the kitchen of the house. Two adults and child were safe.

First responders were able to put out the fire quickly after the homeowner was able to move it to the stove. It caused only minor damage to the kitchen.

West Eleventh Street will be closed for 15 minutes, according to the reporter.

Video taken by a reporter on the scene shows at least three fire trucks on the road.

It is unclear at this time how many departments responded to the fire.

