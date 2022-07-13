ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Reports of a motorcycle vs. car crash came into the newsroom around 9:30 pm, Wednesday night on E. Water St.

According to our reporting on the scene, two people were seen being taken away on stretchers. The crash occurred on E. Water St. in between cross streets, Harriet St. and Washington St.

Elmira Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene as well as EMS vehicles.

There was a motorcycle on its stand, off to the side, that seemed to be somewhat damaged, along with various items scattered nearby, including a helmet.

So far the condition of anyone involved is unknown, and details of how the crash occurred are also unknown. 18 News will provide more details both on air and online as they become available to us.