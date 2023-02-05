CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Crystal City Police Benevolent Association is raising funds from the public to help bring back a valuable tool to the police force that the City of Corning hasn’t had in decades.

In an announcement sent out by the PBA, they are trying to reach an $80,000 goal to fully fund a K9 unit in the city. They say the money will go towards the vehicle, equipment, dog, and training that will be required.

Corning’s City Council voted in October of 2022 to fund $60,000 of the $80,000 needed for the unit.

The remaining $20,000 fell on the shoulders of the PBA and numerous fundraising events have been set up by them to gain support from the public.

The PBA claims to have more than half of the $20,000 covered and hopes to have the other half before May, as that’s when the last training session is held before the summer begins.

The Cyrstal City PBA has been selling t-shirts, and gun raffle tickets, and hosting numerous events, with one scheduled for Feb. 11.

The event will be a spaghetti dinner held at the VFW at 281 Baker St. in Corning and will start at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event can be purchased in person or online through the fundraiser page. 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, and the gun raffle drawing will be held at this event.

To check the progress of the fundraiser, donate, or purchase tickets to the spaghetti dinner, you can do so by going to the fundraiser website.