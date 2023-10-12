CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — This week, Crystal Lanes is accepting entries for its annual “Bowl for the Cure” fundraiser bowling tournament for breast cancer research.

The event will take place on Oct. 29, where bowlers will have the option to sign up for an 11:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. time slot. 75% of the money raised will go towards the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation for breast cancer research. Anyone who registers by Oct. 16 will receive a BFTC t-shirt.

This year marks the 13th annual tournament, and according to the staff, Crystal Lanes has managed to raise close to $100,000 throughout the 12 years it has hosted the event. The goal for this year is to reach $10,000. The bowling alley staff credits local businesses and individuals for their donations that give them the ability to hold raffles and help raise more money at the event.

“This is a great cause for cancer research and to help people who have already been diagnosed with cancer,” said Elmira native Raqueal Ramm. “and I really hope that our local communities continue to come together and raise money to help out people who can’t.” This will be Ramm’s 12th year volunteering in the “Bowl for the Cure” tournament.

Sign-ups for the event are still open and you can register by heading over to the Crystal Lanes website.