CSEA union swears in new president

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A union that represents public employees in New York state has a new president for the first time in more than 25 years.

Mary E. Sullivan was sworn in as president of the Civil Service Employees Association on Friday. She replaces Danny Donohue, who retired during his seventh elected term. Sullivan will serve out the remainder of Donohue’s term, which expires on Feb. 29.

CSEA represents state, county, municipal and school district workers as well as private sector employees and has about 300,000 members.

Sullivan is the union’s former executive vice president. She has been a union activist for more than 35 years and started her public career as an employee of the Herkimer County Department of Social Services.