Cuomo: 5,000 confirmed/presumed COVID-19 deaths in NY nursing homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speaking at Roswell Park in Buffalo Monday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo began his daily briefing by announcing the negative results of his recent COVID-19 test.

Jumping right into the numbers, the amount of people hospitalized continues to go down. Still though, people are dying. The Governor says 106 lost their battle with the coronavirus on Sunday. 23 of them were nursing residents.

Nursing homes remain a top priority for the state. So far, more than 5,000 confirmed or presumed coronavirus deaths have occurred in the facilities.

New York State recently made it a requirement that nursing homes test their staff for coronavirus twice a week. To help with this new practice, Cuomo says the state is connecting the facilities with labs that have reserved at least 35,000 tests per day for this purpose.

Along with this, Cuomo announced big news for western New York. The region needed 521 virus tracers in order to meet the its final requirement for reopening.

The Governor says 525 have been identified, and training has begun. This means western New York can begin Phase One of reopening on Tuesday.

So what’s that mean for the region? Certain businesses can reopen, but restrictions are still in place.

Click/tap this link for a list of specific businesses that can reopen in Phase One.

Cuomo says he and the state will work with sports teams on plans to play. This includes the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bisons.

“I want to watch the Bills,” Cuomo commented.

That being said, he says the organizations should plan on games without fans there.