Cuomo Impeachment Commission meeting on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are convening on Wednesday, April 21, to work on the impeachment inquiry into Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That’s according to New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine.

“This is not a responsibility that any involved take lightly. I have the utmost faith that my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee and our independent team of lawyers will continue to conduct this investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner fully reflecting the seriousness of the allegations facing the governor and his administration.” Charles Lavine

Lavine said the committee has gotten over 100 tips, and that legal experts are following up on relevant leads. He also said they’ve been issuing document preservation and production notices to protect information related to the investigation.

On March 11, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie gave the Judiciary Committee the responsibility of starting an impeachment investigation into Cuomo’s alleged misconduct: workplace sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, fudging nursing home death numbers, and taking shortcuts to complete the Mario Cuomo Bridge. They’ve also added other issues that have emerged since early March, like executive staff “volunteering” to write Cuomo’s book.

Lavine said the Judiciary Committee is committed to a fair investigation that respects the due process of accused and accuser alike. The committee served formal notice to the Executive Chamber on March 15, telling them not to retaliate against any potential witnesses.

