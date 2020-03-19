Cuomo orders more workforce reductions, mortgage relief as NY COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that there are 1,769 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 4,152.

Of the 4,152 confirmed cases, 777 of those affected have required hospitalization — 19%.

“We’re fighting a war on two fronts, we’re fighting the virus, and we’re fighting fear,” Gov. Cuomo said. “In many ways, the fear is more dangerous than the virus.”

Cuomo issued a mandatory workforce reduction across the state Wednesday with the exception of essential services. Businesses would have to have 50% of their workforce working from somewhere other than their businesses.

Thursday, the governor announced he was taking that measure even further.

“I am increasing density control,” Gov. Cuomo said. “No more than 25% of the workforce in office. That means 75%.

Gov. Cuomo also announced certain measures enacted for financial relief, including:

90-day mortgage relief

Waive mortgage payments based on financial hardship

No negative reporting to credit bureaus

Grace period for loan modification

No late payment fees or online payment fees

Postponing or suspending foreclosures

Waive fees for overdrafts, ATMs, and credit cards

“We’re also going to take a bold action, but a necessary action, offering 90-day relief on mortgage payments, waiving mortgage payment based on financial hardship,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Meaning if you are not working, working only part-time, we’re going to have the banks and financial institutions waive mortgage payments for 90 days; that will be a real like economic benefit, it will also be a stress reliever for many families.”

Gov. Cuomo acknowledged how difficult this time is for many families throughout the state.

“This is tremendously disruptive on all sorts of levels,” the governor said. “It came out of the blue for me. In New York, it reminds me of 9/11 when one moment, which was inconceivable, just changed everything, changed your perspective on the world, changed your perspective on safety.”

The governor’s daughter Michaela was seated next to Cuomo at the press conference, and she was referenced when the governor spoke about how young people need to act responsibly at this time.

“These pictures of young people on beaches, these videos of young people saying, ‘this is my spring break, I’m out to party, this is my time to party’ — this is so unintelligent and reckless I can’t even begin to express it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I had a conversation with my daughter about this. I’m Governor of the state. I can order a quarantine of 10,000 people but I can’t tell my daughter to do anything. All right? And I have to be careful because there’s almost an inverse response to a direct action.”