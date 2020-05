WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Watkins Glen International announced schedule updates for three of its 2020 event weekends including The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen and the Finger Lakes Wine Festival.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, originally scheduled for June 25-28, 2020 will be rescheduled for the weekend of October 1-4, 2020.