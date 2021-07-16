CWA Local 1111 and Arnot Health employees protest over collective bargaining agreement; Arnot Health responds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 16, many Arnot Health employees, and members of the CWA Local 1111, were protesting outside of the Arnot Ogden Medical Center for better wages and support for their work.

Currently, the CWA and Arnot Health are in discussions as they negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. Their current CBA is expiring at the end of July.

Sue Price, an employee at Arnot Health and CWA member, said there has been issues with wages, as well as staff being cut.

“They want to cut the employees benefit times down,” said Price. “They don’t want to give a wage increase. The employees need more money to work. You can go elsewhere and get more money.”

Arnot Health responded with the following statement:

Arnot has been negotiating in good faith with CWA with the goal of renewing our contract in manner that is both fair and reasonable. After a year where the entire Arnot Health family, staff and management, union and non-union, came together as one to meet the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we think such tactics are disparaging to our entire team and contradict our organizational values. We also think efforts to demean Arnot employees and leaders who have worked together to overcome so many challenges are a great disservice to the staff members CWA claims they represent. Arnot deeply appreciates and respects all our more than 3,000 team members – regardless of their role or bargaining unit status – and we are grateful for the contributions they make every day in the care of our community. Despite our disappointment in CWA’s approach, we will continue to negotiate in good faith, and look forward to the prospect of reaching a realistic and equitable contract in a timely manner. Arnot Health press release

This is an ongoing story and 18 News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.