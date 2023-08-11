YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pittsburgh man has died from his injuries as a result of a vehicle and bicycle accident that took place in Yates County in July, police say.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old David H Bialosky from Pittsburgh, died of his injuries after an accident on July 25.

Police say that Bialosky had been participating in the Bon Ton Roulet, a regional cycling event, and was struck by a vehicle on state Route 54 in Yates County.

Bialosky was taken from the scene to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his injuries until being moved to Hospice Care, where he later died on Thursday, Aug. 10.