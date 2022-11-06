The bicycle of the individual struck by a car in Elmira on Saturday.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An accident that took place Saturday afternoon in Elmira has left an individual in critical condition.

Elmira Police say that around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, an individual was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street while on a bicycle and sustained serious injuries.

Police say the individual was transported to Robert Packer Hospital via Erway Ambulance and remains in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the cyclist was traveling northbound over the Walnut Street Bridge and had turned left at the intersection while the north/southbound traffic had a red light.

While turning left into the roadway, a white jeep traveling west on W. Water Street struck the cyclist.

Elmira Police say the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.