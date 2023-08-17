SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – In celebration of Dandy’s 40th anniversary, staff and management have selected 10 local non-profit organizations as recipients of its $40,000 donation.

Recipients of the donation have been invited to the corporate office located in Sayre on Thursday, Aug. 31. The celebration will include a check presentation for each organization, an office tour and light refreshments.

The following organizations are the official 40th Anniversary Grant recipients:

Bradford-Sullivan Special Olympics

Children’s House of Bradford County

Friends of Chemung River Watershed

Groton Community Cupboard

Horseheads Family Resource Center

Humane Society of Schuyler County

New Life Elmira Food Pantry

Nonnie Hood Parent Resource Center

The Potter’s Hands Foundation

Twin Tiers Baby Bank

Vice President of Dandy, Dyson Williams, thanks the surrounding communities for helping to keep Dandy in business for 40 years and giving it the opportunity to give back by supporting local non-profits in their projects and initiatives that help support the community.