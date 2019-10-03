Dandy promotes “pink cups” for Breast Cancer Awareness

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) The month of October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

It is a chance to raise awareness about the importance of finding breast cancer early.

Since 2011 Dandy Mini Marts has been doing its part to help the cause and spread the word of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Marketing Coordinator Lori A. Keeney-Naugle said this initiative is important to the company.

“Over the last several years, we been able to help raise over seventy-thousand dollars,” said Keeney-Naugle. “To help fund patients who can’t typically afford the breast care services they provide. The medical care so its important for Dandy to give back to the community that we serve in,” continued Keeney-Naugle.

Researchers around the world are working to find better ways to prevent, detect, and treat breast cancer, and to improve the quality of life of patients and survivors.

Proceeds raised from the pink cups will go to The Guthrie Breast Care Fund, which helps breast cancer patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance. Funding can also be used to help with transportation costs to and from appointments.

You can purchase a cup of coffee to help spread awareness throughout the rest of October.