Daniel Prude protesters meet police resistance in Rochester

Demonstrators in Rochester, NY are marching in protest over a grand jury decision to not charge officers in the Daniel Prude death case.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Activists gathered Tuesday night on Jefferson Avenue, where Daniel Prude encountered Rochester police in March, 2020.

They marched toward West Main Street before stopping outside the RPD Special Operations Section on Child Street.

This comes after New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a grand jury’s decision not to charge any police officers in connection with Prude’s death.

Seven Rochester police officers were suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.