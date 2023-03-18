DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Dansville Fire Department is monitoring an “obviously suspicious” fire at the Castle on the Hill Saturday morning.

In a post to the Dansville Community Page on Facebook Saturday just before 6 a.m., Dansville Fire Chief Brian Wood announced the building was on fire in the upper south floors.

Wood said the Dansville Police Department, Dansville Fire Department, and the Office of Emergency Management are still investigating the fire. They add it is “obviously suspicious in nature.”

The Dansville Fire Department says the fire will be monitored and checked on periodically. Wood says in his post that conditions at the time were unsafe to enter the building to suppress the fire, and fire trucks cannot access the area.

