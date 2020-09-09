Dansville man facing federal charges in connection to Saturday’s Daniel Prude protest in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced that two people were arrested on federal charges for impeding law enforcement during civil disorder. Adam Green, of Dansville, and Dallas Williams Smothers of Rochester, each face a prison sentence of up to five years and/or a $250,000 fine.
Kennedy said these arrests took place Saturday night when some 1,500 demonstrators protested in downtown Rochester.
MORE | City Hall windows cracked, 9 arrested, alleged excessive force by RPD at Saturday’s Daniel Prude protest in Rochester
Kennedy says Green swung a wooden shield at an officer and fought with the officer, who had a cut on his nose. Smothers allegedly lit a firework and thew it at police. Kennedy says he was caught with pouches on his belt with fireworks.
“Some of the protesters were hurling bottles, rocks, and lit fireworks at police,” Kennedy said. “While others were shining damaging lasers into the eyes of the officers who were present on scene. By the result of those actions, RPD declared an unlawful assembly.”
Kennedy expressed his disappointment in Chief Singletary’s retirement and said he would miss working with him and the other outgoing command staff members.
“When you demonize and attack police, there is no incentive left for good and decent people to pursue careers as police officers,” Kennedy said. “We will miss Singletary and command staff.”
MORE | Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, more RPD command staff retire in wake of Daniel Prude death
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
