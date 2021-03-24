DEC deer management draft now up for public review

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Deer can be tremendous forces in changing our ecosystems and there is now a new deer management draft from the Department of Environmental Conservation that the public can review. Some ideas in the draft include extending the hours of hunting by an hour as New York is the only state in the nation where it starts and stops at sunrise. The draft looks to provide hunters with increased opportunities to hunt and Wildlife Biologist Jeremy Hurst explains the why the draft is up for revision.

“Communities need to be engaged to work together to address deer numbers. It really requires people to be aware of what deer are doing in their landspace. People of course are aware when they hit deer with their cars. But they may be less aware of the long term impacts deer can have on ecosytems by selectively browsing the most pallatable plant species,” said Hurst.

The Department of Environmental Conservation breaks down the state of New York into sections and there are two elements that come together to determine a plan of action regarding deer population. The first being what the public wants to change and the second being what the forests can support. By in large the consensus is that the deer population sould remain the same across the state, but in a few key areas, which includes here in Central New York, indictions are pointing towards a need to reduce numbers.