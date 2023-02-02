THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24.

According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run a stop sign while speeding.

The stop occurred along County Road 12 in the town of Thurston. The officer quickly discovered that the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license, around the same time the officer was told through dispatch that the vehicle had come back reported stolen as well.

The officer was able to take the driver into custody, and once there, the driver admitted to stealing the car.

The DEC officer ticketed the driver for the traffic and vehicle violation before turning them over to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for processing on the felony grand larceny charge.

The DEC reports that the vehicle was released back to the rightful owner after completing the investigation.